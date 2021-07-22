Watch
Detroiters cite safety concerns as main reason for not getting vaccinated, survey finds

Federica Narancio/AP
Pharmaceutical company Pfizer announced on its website that it had received permission from the Food and Drug Administration that they can enroll children as young as 12 in its COVID-19 vaccine trial. (Federica Narancio/AP)
Posted at 1:14 PM, Jul 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-22 13:26:06-04

(WXYZ) — Detroiters are citing safety concerns as one of the main reasons for not getting vaccinated, according to a new survey from the University of Michigan.

The data revealed that about half of adults living in Detroit are not yet fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

The U-M survey of more than 1,800 residents showed that 8 out of 10 unvaccinated Detroiters who participated in the study noted vaccine safety as one of the main reasons they have not yet received the vaccine.

According to U-M, Detroiters who were unvaccinated were far less likely to say that the trust the government's ability to ensure the safety of the vaccine at 51% than those who have already been vaccinated (6%).

One-third of unvaccinated Detroiters reported in the survey that they trusted their doctors greatly when it comes to information on COVID-19.

"With COVID-19 cases rising again in Michigan and public health officials warning about a pandemic among the unvaccinated, these data highlight that trust, and not access, is the main factor deterring Detroiters from getting vaccinated at this stage. These findings also illustrate that more personal appeals to get vaccinated are more likely to be persuasive than mass appeals through news media," said Elisabeth Gerber, professor of public policy and political science and research associate in the Center for Political Studies at the U-M Institute for Social Research, in a press release.

The study also found that 34% of residents who reported unlikely to get vaccinated between January and March 2021 have since gotten at least one dose of the vaccine.

For the full study, click here.

