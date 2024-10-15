'Detroiters' fans confused after show doesn't appear on Netflix, deleted tweet

Fans of the Comedy Central show "Detroiters" were left confused on Tuesday after the show didn't show up on Netflix.

It was reported last month that the Comedy Central show starring locals Tim Robinson and Sam Richardson would make its debut on Netflix on Oct. 15.

Netflix even tweeted out the news last month saying “This is an official Cramblin Duvet Advertising announcement. Detroiters Seasons 1 & 2 are coming to Netflix in the US on October 15!” However, that tweet has been deleted.

Fans took to social media to express their frustration about the show not being on Netflix Tuesday.

"congratulations netflix, YOU are the chump of the week #detroiters," Ben Leeds posted in a reference to a segment on the show.

"Hey @netflixyou’re going to announce Detroiters and make an official Cramblin Duvet Advertising post but then delete the post and disappear the show from search results?!??!?!?!?!!!?," user Jessica posted.

In an update posted Tuesday, Uproxx reported that "Detroiters" will not be available starting Tuesday, and no reason was given.

The show ran for two seasons on Comedy Central in 2017 and 2018, but was canceled in December 2018.

It starred Detroit natives Robinson and Richardson, featuring some local stars as well as major stars. Our own Glenda Lewis had a guest appearance in an episode as well.

Many fans hoped the show's arrival on Netflix may prompt the network to make a third season.

Robinson's Netflix show, "I Think You Should Leave," has garnered a massive audience over its three seasons and fans are waiting for a fourth season to be announced.