'Detroiters' finally hits Netflix, one day after original date

Fans of the Comedy Central show "Detroiters" finally got what was promised: The show appeared on the Netflix homepage on Wednesday afternoon.

On Tuesday, fans were confused after the show didn't appear on the streaming platform, despite an original announcement last month that it would arrive on Oct. 15.

Netflix tweeted out the news last month saying “This is an official Cramblin Duvet Advertising announcement. Detroiters Seasons 1 & 2 are coming to Netflix in the US on October 15!” However, that tweet was deleted.

Fans took to social media to express their frustration about the show not being on Netflix Tuesday.

"congratulations netflix, YOU are the chump of the week #detroiters," Ben Leeds posted in a reference to a segment on the show.

"Hey @netflixyou’re going to announce Detroiters and make an official Cramblin Duvet Advertising post but then delete the post and disappear the show from search results?!??!?!?!?!!!?," user Jessica posted.

In an update posted Tuesday, Uproxx reported that "Detroiters" will not be available starting Tuesday, and no reason was given. It did appear on the site Wednesday

The show ran for two seasons on Comedy Central in 2017 and 2018, but was canceled in December 2018.

It starred Detroit natives Robinson and Richardson, featuring some local stars as well as major stars. Our own Glenda Lewis had a guest appearance in an episode as well.

Many fans hoped the show's arrival on Netflix may prompt the network to make a third season.

Robinson's Netflix show, "I Think You Should Leave," has garnered a massive audience over its three seasons and fans are waiting for a fourth season to be announced.