Detroiters share their top issues ahead of Detroit mayoral debate

DETROIT (WXYZ) — This Wednesday night, the candidates for Detroit mayor, Pastor Solomon Kinloch Jr. and City Council President Mary Sheffield, will share the stage in our WXYZ studio.

Don't miss the Detroit mayoral debate airing on WXYZ-TV and streaming across platforms tomorrow at 7 p.m.

WXYZ Detroit mayoral debate

It’s the only live, head-to-head televised debate between the candidates, and Detroiters will be listening closely to this highly anticipated face-off.

Before they take the stage, we’re checking in with voters across the city.

Our team of reporters has been hitting the neighborhoods — from the east side, the west side, Southwest Detroit and downtown — asking you about the issues that matter most, and what you want to hear from the candidates.

Listen to Detroiters outline their top issues below:

Detroiters reveal their top issues ahead of mayoral debate

Here's what Deteroiters say they want to hear in the debate: