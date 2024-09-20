'Detroiters' with Tim Robinson & Sam Richardson reportedly coming to Netflix in October

(WXYZ) — Good news for fans of Tim Robinson and Sam Richardson! Their show "Detroiters" is reportedly coming to Netflix next month.

According to the website "What's on Netflix," all 20 episodes of the show will premiere on Oct. 15.

The show ran for two seasons on Comedy Central in 2017 and 2018, but was canceled in December 2018.

It starred Detroit natives Robinson and Richardson, featuring some local stars as well as major stars. our own Glenda Lewis had a guest appearance in an episode as well.

Robinson's Netflix show, "I Think You Should Leave," has garnered a massive audience over its three seasons and fans are waiting for a fourth season to be announced.