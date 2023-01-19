Detroit’s 313 area code running out of unassigned numbers

(WXYZ) — A new area code, 679, may soon be coming to Detroit and its surrounding areas.

The Michigan Public Service Commission plans to hold a public hearing in Detroit in March on a proposal for the overlay area code. According to a press release from the MPSC, Detroit’s 313 area code is on track to run out of unassigned phone numbers in 2025.

The public hearing is scheduled for March 9 from 1:30 to 3 p.m. at the Frank Hayden Community Room #236 at Wayne County Community College District’s downtown campus.

The MPSC reports that the new code would “cover the same geographic territory of the 313 area code, without splitting the current area code boundaries or requiring a change of numbers for existing phone users by moving existing 313 phones to a new area code.“

So, new customers in the same territory would possibly be assigned the 679 area code.

313 covers Detroit, Hamtramck and Highland Park, and the suburbs of Allen Park, Dearborn and Dearborn Heights, Ecorse, the Grosse Pointes, Inkster, Lincoln Park, Redford Township, River Rouge and Taylor.

The hearing will be open to the public for comments.

