Detroit's already prepping for the Grand Prix, here's what's new this year

DETROIT — Just days after the NFL Draft has come to an end, Detroit is already starting to prepare for the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix.

A race Indy car driver Scott McLaughlin is no stranger to.

"This will be my fourth year in Detroit racing," said McLaughlin. "The fact that we’re doing 190, 195mph like through concrete walls, there’s a lot of risk involved there. And going up and down around the streets of Detroit, it’s a lot of fun."

This year President of the Chevrolet Grand Prix, Michael Montri said they are going to expand the race footprint.

"So we’re going to move, kind of like the draft did towards Campus Martius," said Montri. "So we’re going to program Woodward to Campus Martius and expand where we have displays and fan activations."

Wednesday Montri revealed that this year the race is also focusing on strengthening connection with Detroit neighborhoods.

Murals were unveiled at the race finish line that were drawn by Detroit students who are a part of the Boys and Girls Club of Southeast Michigan.

Paris Brown and Emanuel Henry are two students who both drew murals and created theirs with a theme of sustainability.

They each told us they spent weeks on the works of art, Henry showing us how he drew a rainbow "with the cars representing Detroit going in a different direction."

Brown had green tires in hers and said, "They're the tires of the Grand Prix cars, they are plant based, so I incorporated that with the recycling sign."

There really will be green tires at the Grand Prix.

The tires are recyclable and are part of the races' initiative to be more eco-friendly.

The Prix will also have renewable fuel, and Penske Transportation said they will off-set the carbon footprint of all fan travel.

Montri said, "Last year, through the council for responsible sport, we were the first motor sports event in the entire world to be deemed a gold level event. This year we're hoping to get Evergreen which is a step above gold."

Racers, start your engines, the Detroit Grand Prix is officially on it's way into Downtown Detroit.

It will run May 31st through June 2nd.