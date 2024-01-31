Detroit's art and historic music scenes rank among USA Today's 10Best for 2024

DETROIT (WXYZ) — USA Today has released the nominees for its 2024 10Best Awards and Detroit's art and historic music scene is ranked among some of the nation's best.

The Detroit Institute of Arts is looking to defend its title as the “Best Art Museum" in the 2024 USA Today 10Best awards.

Last year, the DIA won the award beating out some of the nation’s most iconic art museums.

The museum posted the announcement Tuesday on its Facebook page saying it's gearing up for a repeat performance.

The DIA is currently in third place.

Detroit is also in the running for “Best City for Street Art.”

Currently, Detroit is ranked number four.

Currently ranked in 14th place, the Motown Museum is up for “Best Music Museum.”

Voting for all categories ends February 19 at noon Eastern Time. Winners will be announced March 1.

You can vote once a day by clicking here.

