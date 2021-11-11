Detroit's Baobab Fare named among the 11 best new restaurants in the country

DETROIT (WXYZ) — One of Detroit's newest restaurants has been named among the best new restaurants in the country.

Baobab Fare started serving up East African food back in February, and restaurant website Eater named it one of the 11 best new restaurants in the country. They're located in New Center

The restaurant is owned by husband and wife duo Nadia Jijimbere and Hamissi Mamba. They came from Burundi in 2014.

"Now that Baobab Fare has a vibrant, permanent home, the couple’s take on the quintessential East African comfort dish ugali, a dense corn-flour ball served once a week alongside savory hot okra stew, is fast becoming a signature," Eater Detroit Editor Monica Williams wrote.

The restaurant was listed among others located in San Francisco, New York, Washington D.C., Chicago and more.