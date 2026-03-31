Detroit's Bar Chenin named a James Beard Award finalist

(WXYZ) — Only one restaurant from Michigan moved on to be a finalist for the James Beard Awards, announced on Tuesday.

Bar Chenin, a small wine bar inside The Siren Hotel, was named a finalist in the "Best New Bar" category.

According to the James Beard Foundation, this is the category's description: "A wine bar, beer bar, cocktail bar, coffee bar, or any other business whose primary offering is beverage, opened between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025, that already demonstrates excellence in beverages, seems likely to make a significant impact in years to come, and demonstrates consistent excellence in the preparation of drinks, sourcing, service, hospitality, atmosphere, and operations.

Other bars named finalists are in Boise, Idaho, New York City, Oklahoma City and Providence, Rhode Island.

In January, the semifinalists were announced for the awards, which included Bar Chenin. Others that were semifinalists were Echelon Kitchen & Bar in Ann Arbor for Best New Restaurant; and four chefs in the Best Chef: Great Lakes category: Javier Bardauli from BARDA in Detroit, John Yelinek from Ladder 4 Wine Bar in Detroit, Andy Elliott and Emily Stewart from Modern Bird in Traverse City and James Galbraith from PostBoy in New Buffalo.

The winners will be announced on Monday, June 15 in Chicago.