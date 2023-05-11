Detroit’s Beacon Park announces summer event schedule, kicks off season

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Beacon Park has announced a full lineup of summer events including, art exhibitions with community conversations, night markets featuring local small businesses, exercise classes for all ages and skill levels and Family Fun Days.

Beginning this month, free summer events, underwritten by the DTE Beacon Park Foundation with programming by the Downtown Detroit Partnership, will be held monthly at Beacon Park located at 1901 Grand River Ave. in Downtown Detroit.

“Beacon Park provides a beautiful gathering space for our community and a platform to raise awareness about clean energy sources and our impact on the environment around us,” said Rodney Cole, DTE Community Engagement director.

“Starting our summer of events, Connected to All: Environment + People + Community will showcase a powerful message about our planet and sustainability through a visual, creative medium. We are proud to collaborate with local Detroit and Southeast Michigan artists to host this purposeful and inspiring event.”

Beacon Park’s flagship restaurant, Lumen Detroit, will offer a seasonal menu and signature craft cocktails throughout the park’s summer season.

Check out the following list of Beacon Park’s summer 2023 events:

Connected to All: Environment + People + Community

Friday, May 19 – Sunday, May 21

Connected to All: Environment + People + Community, a multifaceted event, includes an art exhibition curated by the Detroit Fine Arts Breakfast Club, and will display sustainable and environmentally conscious themed paintings, photos, prints and sculptures by local artists. Additionally, the park will host a community critical conversation session, Just Place: Exploring the Intersectionality of Race & Accessibility in Detroit’s Urban Green Space, facilitated by a panel of local thought leaders. Throughout the event, Beacon Park will host an open house, sharing information on its sustainability initiatives, accessibility, and its vision to bring light, energy and motion to the community.



The art exhibition curated by the Detroit Fine Arts Breakfast Club takes place:

Friday: 1-7 p.m. Saturday: 12-7 p.m. Sunday: 12-5 p.m.

Just Place: Exploring the Intersectionality of Race & Accessibility in Detroit’s Urban Green Spaces takes place Saturday, May 20 from 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

Family Fun Days

Sundays, 1 - 5 p.m. from June 18 to August 13

From hands-on robotics and virtual reality to interactive dance performances, puppet shows and beyond, Family Fun Days will now feature a variety of hands-on science and technology activities to inspire young audiences and introduce them to S.T.E.M./S.T.E.A.M. The events will include live stage performances, lawn games, arts & crafts, food trucks and more. Family Fun Days are free and open to community members of all ages.

Fitness After Dark – KickAbs™ with Coach Kiwi

Thursdays, 8-8:45 p.m. (warmup), 9-10 p.m. (workout session) on June 22, July 20, August 24

Get ready to feel the glow and prepare to sweat as Coach Kiwi hosts 60 minutes of intense cardio kickboxing and ab work in the dark. Each Fitness After Dark class features a pre-party warmup, strobing lights and live music from DJ Steel. Glow packs will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. The event is free, open to all ages, and virtual options are available.

Hustle and Flow

Saturdays, 3:30-5 p.m., June 10 to August 19 (no class on July 1)

Keep moving and feel the music alongside experienced dance instructors from N’Namdi Movement Center as they walk you through the basics of non-partner dance styles including hustle, line, and ballroom dancing. The class is open to all skill levels.

Morning Combo with Tracie LG Fitness

Sundays, 9-10 a.m., June 25, July 9, July 23, August 6, August 20

Set the tone for your Sunday mornings with this high-energy fitness class designed to give parkgoers an all-around, full-body workout. The class includes cardio boxing moves and isolated strength components.

Night Market

Saturdays, 6-10 p.m., June 10 to August 26

Beacon Park transforms into a marketplace featuring art, handmade jewelry, t-shirts and more designed by local, Detroit-based vendors. New this year, Night Market will feature themed nights celebrating a swath of musical genres from indie to Motown, Latin Night and more. Night Market will additionally feature a Juneteenth Black Business Showcase. Each Night Market will host live bands, food trucks and DJs.

Volleyball Leagues with Come Play Detroit

Tuesdays and Wednesdays, 6-10 p.m., May 24 to August 30

Ready, set, spike! Come Play Detroit’s volleyball league returns to Beacon Park, offering an opportunity to stay active, fit and meet new friends at the park. Register here.

For a full list of offering at Beacon Park, click here. DTEBeaconPark.com.

