Detroit's District 5 described as a 'very centered community' with longtime city roots

DETROIT (WXYZ) — It spans across the east and the west side of Detroit! It is full of history, culture, diversity, possibility and progress.

The people of Detroit's District 5 are proud, present and strong in their conviction about the vibrancy of their communities.

The most important thing you have in District 5 is a very centered community that has been here for a long time.

"This is where we get to learn about each other and build our relationships because right here you're in you're rawest form," said Miss Edythe Ford, who goes by "Queen of the East Side."

In this week’s Getting To Know The Neighborhood, 7 Action News Reporter Andrea Isom takes us to District Number 5.

