DETROIT, Mich. (WXYZ) — Dutch Girl Donuts on Woodward Avenue in Detroit is closing temporarily because of staffing.

The popular donut spot announced the pause in business Tuesday evening, saying that it's in "an effort to resume full staff and hours that we have prided ourselves on for 75 years."

The business will close starting Wednesday, Sept. 1. It's unclear at this time when business will resume. The bakery shop will keep supporters updated on any new developments through its Facebook page.