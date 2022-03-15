Watch
Detroit's Eastern Market named 3rd-best public market in the country

<p>Eastern Market is the No. 10 thing to do in Detroit, as voted on by TripAdvisor.</p>
Posted at 9:05 AM, Mar 15, 2022
(WXYZ) — Detroit's Eastern Market was named the third-best public market in the country, according to readers from USA Today.

The news organization, which does the 10Best Awards every year, announced the winners in the public market category for 2022.

Eastern Market came in third, ahead of markets in Boston, Chicago, Los Angeles and more.

"Thousands of locals and visitors head to Detroit's Eastern Market each week, where they find some 250 independent merchants and vendors selling everything from fresh produce and flowers to antiques and home goods," USA Today wrote.

Reading Terminal Market in Philadelphia was voted the best market, followed by Pike Place Market in Seattle.

The top 10 is below.

  1. Reading Terminal Market - Philadelphia
  2. Pike Place Market - Seattle
  3. Eastern Market - Detroit
  4. Boston Public Market - Boston
  5. Chicago French Market - Chicago
  6. Original Farmers Market - Los Angeles
  7. Lancaster Central Market - Lancaster
  8. Milwaukee Public Market - Milwaukee
  9. Findlay Market - Cincinnati, Ohio
  10. Ferry Building Marketplace - San Francisco
