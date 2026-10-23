Detroit's famous zip sauce still drawing diners to Steven Lelli's in Farmington Hills

During Italian American Heritage Month, one metro Detroit restaurant is celebrating a culinary tradition that dates back nearly nine decades.

Steven Lelli's on the Green in Farmington Hills carries on the legacy of the original Lelli's restaurant, which opened in Detroit in 1939 and is credited with creating the city's famous zip sauce.

WATCH VIDEO REPORT BY 7 NEWS DETROIT'S TONY GEFTOS BELOW

Detroit's Original Zip Sauce Legacy Lives On at Steven Lelli's | Italian American Heritage Month

Owner Ari Zarkin said the restaurant continues to attract customers from across the region looking for the signature sauce and classic Italian dining experience.

"The original Lelli's started back in 1939," Zarkin said. "Lelli's actually invented zip sauce."

Lelli's on the Green A photo of Frank Sinatra at the original Lelli's on Woodward Ave. hangs on the wall of Lelli's on the Green

The restaurant overlooks a golf course and features private event space, but its connection to Detroit's culinary history remains a major draw. The dining room pays tribute to Frank Sinatra, who once dined at the original restaurant. A photograph of the legendary singer's visit is still displayed.

Server Sandy Tenenbaum said customers appreciate both the food and the hospitality.

"Service is excellent," Tenenbaum said. "You can't beat it."

Executive Chef John Somerville showcased several menu favorites, including chicken marsala, pasta dishes and the restaurant's rack of lamb Genghis Khan.

Tony Geftos Chef John Somerville shows 7 News Detroit's Tony Geftos how the famous Italian Zip sauce goes on the steaks.

Somerville said zip sauce remains a staple of Detroit Italian cuisine and is commonly served with the restaurant's filet mignon offerings.

"Zip sauce is a foundational favorite in Detroit Italian cuisine created in 1939," Somerville said.

Zarkin called the sauce a uniquely Detroit creation.

Tony Geftos Ari Zarkin, Owner of Steven Lelli's on the Green

"It's a Detroit thing," he said. "It originated here with Lelli's in Detroit. It's Detroit's contribution to the culinary world."

Steven Lelli's on the Green is located at 27925 Golf Pointe Blvd, Farmington Hills, MI.

Watch below: Andrea Bocelli Inspired This Signature Pasta Dish at Dearborn’s Roman Village

Andrea Bocelli Inspired This Signature Pasta Dish at Dearborn’s Roman Village

This article was created from a television news transcript and edited by AI for digital publication. A newsroom professional reviewed the content for accuracy and AP style before publication.

