Historic Fort Wayne in southwest Detroit is reopening this weekend, with several events planned throughout the summer.

The fort is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. every day, with guided tours on Saturday and Sunday at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Historians will guide you on a 2-hour walking tour through the fort and some of its buildings. Tours are $5 per person and masks are required.