Detroit's main public library closed through July 5 for flooding clean up

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Detroit Public Library has announced that the Main Library on Woodward Avenue will be closed through July 5.

The closure is due to flooding and clean-up following the recent strong storms that hammered Detroit.

Officials say the lower levels of the library including the auditorium have been affected. Officials say they are conducting an inventory as part of the clean-up process to assess the damage.

