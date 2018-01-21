Detroit's Most Wanted Captured: Robert McKissic

DETROIT (WXYZ) - The U.S. Marshals have arrested a fugitive who was profiled on Detroit's Most Wanted, thanks to a tip from a 7 Action News viewer.

Robert McKissic was arrested Saturday on the city's west side.

Police say he's linked to a deadly shooting in Kentucky. Investigators believe he came to Detroit where people were helping him hide.

Police were able to identify McKissic from a cell phone he left at the scene.