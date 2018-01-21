Detroit's Most Wanted Captured: Robert McKissic

10:08 AM, Jan 21, 2018
24 mins ago
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

DETROIT (WXYZ) - The U.S. Marshals have arrested a fugitive who was profiled on Detroit's Most Wanted, thanks to a tip from a 7 Action News viewer.

Robert McKissic was arrested Saturday on the city's west side. 

Police say he's linked to a deadly shooting in Kentucky. Investigators believe he came to Detroit where people were helping him hide.

Police were able to identify McKissic from a cell phone he left at the scene.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top