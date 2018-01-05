DETROIT (WXYZ) - -

A family feud turns deadly in Detroit. Now that family lives in fear and the U.S. Marshals need your help to put the suspected killer behind bars.

Darrius Williams is accused of killing the mother of his children’s brother, his son’s uncle and that cold blooded killing has the entire family on edge.

“This is the prime example of a crime that just completely destroys a family – he killed his sons uncle, over what?” Deputy U.S. Marshal Supervisor Aaron Garcia said.

It happened May 29th on Detroit’s west side.

“Darrius Williams who goes by the name of ‘Scrap,’ he gets in an argument, a verbal altercation with his child’s mother,” Garcia said.

The U.S. Marshals say that fight with Williams’ child’s mother- quickly turned into a fight with her brother.

“They get in an argument and he shoots him multiple times, once in the face, once in the neck, the chest – multiple shots to the upper torso area including the head,” Garcia said. “It was just a straight-up stone-cold bloody homicide, he had purpose for shooting him and he takes off and flees the scene after.”

The Marshals have been looking for the dangerous fugitive ever since and believe he’s still in Detroit. Garcia says they’ve received information Williams deals drugs on Detroit’s West Side in the area of 7 and 8 Mile and Greenfield.

Darrius Williams is 39-years-old he’s 5’8” 180 pounds and goes by the nickname of scrap.

“He’s a drug dealer he’s been arrested, convicted for weapons multiple times in the past for narcotics,” Garcia said. “He’s your street level drug dealer out there who’s running around there giving drugs out to the community, doing nothing good.”

As always there’s a cash reward for information leading to the arrest of Darrius Williams.

You can call the U.S. Marshals anytime and remain anonymous by calling (313) 234-5656.