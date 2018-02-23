INKSTER, Mich. (WXYZ) - -

Killed in cold blood, a mentally handicapped man was murdered in broad daylight in Inkster. Police have identified the suspect and now the U.S. Marshals need your help finding him.

Police say it was surveillance video that helped identify John Wilson as the killer, but it’s friends and family that are helping him evade capture.

“This guy comes to the top of our list because of the type of crime he committed, the fact that he murdered a mentally challenged person over something as small as a slight,” Deputy U.S. Marshal Rob Watson said.

It was August 3, just after 7:30 p.m, when police say Wilson got into a verbal altercation with 31-year-old Hassan Tanana at Fast Franks Liquor Store in Inkster.

“There was an exchange of words, Wilson was leaving and I think the handicapped man may have disrespected him in some way, shape or form,” Watson said.

Police say Wilson left the store for 10 minutes, but it wasn’t to cool off.

“He came back to confront him, with the intention to murder him, to bring a gun and then shoot him down in broad daylight – that shouldn’t happen in today’s society,” Watson said.

He says Wilson shot Tanana several times – even continuing to shoot once he was dying on the floor.

“He’s a murderer, he’s a cold-blooded killer and he needs to get off the street now,” Watson said.

John Wilson is 29 years old, is five feet 11 inches tall and weighs 165 pounds.

“He’s got several run-in’s with the law, lots of narcotics crimes in Westland, Romulus, Inkster area- he’s no stranger to criminal activity,” Watson said.

Believed to still be in that area, Watson believes it’s family and friends helping Wilson stay at large.

“We don’t have a job for him, he doesn’t do anything but sell drugs and apparently shoot handicapped people,” Watson said.

The Marshals are offering a reward for any information leading them to John Wilson. You can call them anytime at 313 234-5656 and remember, you can stay anonymous.