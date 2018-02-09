Detroit's Most Wanted: Katwan Gray and Deven Graham wanted for murder

HUNTINGTON, WV. (WXYZ) -

A multi-state manhunt is centered here in Metro Detroit where police believe two fugitives are hiding. The murder happened in West Virginia but police quickly uncovered both suspects and the victim are from the Detroit area.

They’ve called on the U.S. Marshals now asking for your help to put these two men behind bars.

“This made major news in Huntington, West Virginia, this murder has rocked the community and the fact it’s people from our neighborhoods going down there committing murder and then coming back to our neighborhoods, we can’t have that,” Deputy U.S. Marshal Rob Watson said.

The U.S. Marshal say 40-year-old Detroit native Julius Jenkins was killed in a West Virginia alley in November.

“These two guys shot the poor victim execution style and then fled like cowards, his body wasn’t discovered until the next day,” Watson said.

That’s when police say they discovered the men responsible are from the Detroit area as well.

“Katwan Gray and Deven Graham murdered Julias Jenkins in cold blood,” Watson said.

Both men are in their early 20’s and believed to have returned back home to hide.

“They have nothing to lose, that’s why the viewer tips that we receive and the information that comes from the public is so crucial because that allows us to make an apprehension safely,” Watson said.

Katwan Gray is from Detroit’s West Side he’s 5’10” 240 pounds and police believe he pulled the trigger.

“If you would do that to somebody you know, nothing stands in front of this person from hurting other people and that’s really the issue, he’s a danger to the community,” Watson said.

Deven Graham is from Warren, he’s 6’3” and 175 pounds. The Marshals believe family here in Metro Detroit is helping the two hide.

“If you’re willing to kill, you’re willing to do anything and we’re gonna put you behind bars,” Watson said.

As always if you have any information on where Katwan Gray or Deven Graham are, call the U.S. Marshals anytime at (313) 234-5656. There is a cash reward being offered.