Detroit’s Plaza Midtown apartments to become Marriott extended-stay

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Roxbury Group and Marriott International, Inc. have partnered to convert The Plaza in Midtown into the first Apartments By Marriott Bonvoy extended-stay property in North America.

Originally redeveloped in 2016 by the Roxbury Group, The Plaza features 72 one and two-bedroom apartments with first floor retail space including the Hammer & Nail bar and Give Thanks Bakery.

The new development, located at 3800 Woodward Avenue, is expected to feature up to 92 fully-furnished apartments and on-site amenities including full kitchens, washers and dryers, and a 24-hour gym.

The property is expected to be re-launched in 2024.