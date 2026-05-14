Detroit's population sees growth for third consecutive year per U.S. Census data

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit’s population is on the rise as the national landscape faces a slowdown, according to new data released today from the U.S. Census Bureau.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau's 2025 population estimates, the number of people residing in Detroit rose from 644,035 in 2024 to 649,095 in 2025. The data shows the population has risen in the city over the past three years.

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Detroit Mayor Mary Sheffield held a press conference on Thursday to discuss the new findings.

"For decades, the story told about Detroit was always one of decline. Year after year, families left, populations shrank, and too many people counted Detroit out. But today the numbers tell a different story, and they tell the real story of what is happening in our city, a city that is rising higher, a city that is growing stronger, gaining momentum and vitality, a city where opportunity and momentum and possibility are," said Mayor Sheffield. "Three consecutive years of growth ... totaling nearly 15,000 new residents did not happen by accident."

Mayor Sheffield credited intentional investments, partnerships, and the work of Detroiters, among other reasons, for the continued growth of the city. She said her administration will focus on expanding housing opportunities and investing in neighborhoods in an effort to retain long-term Detroiters and attract new residents to the city.

Watch the full press conference in the video player below:

Detroit Mayor Mary Sheffield holds press conference after U.S. Census Bureau data shows city population growth

Trisha Stein, senior director of strategic initiatives for the City of Detroit, talked about the city's work to make sure the demolition of abandoned homes didn't count against Detroit.

"We're pleased to see that the Census Bureau has finally recognized that Detroit's population has grown over the last three years. And we've been saying it all along," said Stein. "It's because of the city's effort that the Census Bureau has acknowledged that demolition of abandoned houses should not count against us, and the rehabilitation of houses and housing developments to create safe and livable neighborhoods increases our population."

Stein underscored the significance of the Detroit count.

"It's so important that every Detroiter gets counted. It results in federal and state dollars. That's how our funding gets calculated is by our population, and that's why we're fighting to ensure that the dollars that come back to the city go to education, go to roads, go to housing developments, and go to support ... our transportation and our vital city services," she said.

Shawna Jones is a new Detroiter and describes herself as a global traveler. She also spoke at the press conference, describing all the reasons she's made Detroit home.

"What truly makes Detroit special for newcomers like myself, I've found welcoming neighbors, strong community, authenticity, pride, and resilience," said Jones.