Detroit's Proposal P voted down by a 2/3 majority

(WXYZ) — Detroiters headed to the polls on Tuesday and voted down Proposal P.

FULL ELECTION RESULTS HERE

The progressive measure was voted down by a 2/3 majority with 46,707 voting against it and just 22,696 voting for it.

With expensive TV ads for and against the proposal, more money was spent on Proposal P than any other city races, including the race for mayor.

Mayor Mike Duggan was opposed to Prop P, saying it would drive Detroit into bankruptcy again, and ultimately, 2/3 of voters agreed.

The proposal was 150 pages long, crafted over three years by an elected nine-member Detroit Charter Revision Commission.

It would have changed the balance of power from a strong mayor to the city council.

The commission and coalitions that supported it contended the plan would have refocused city government with a greater emphasis on quality of life issues, including affordable water and transit, increased oversight and policing reforms.

Opponents said the revised charter went too far and could bankrupt the city once again.