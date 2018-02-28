Detroit's QLINE cracks down on fare dodgers

DETROIT (WXYZ) - The QLINE is cracking down on people who try skipping out on paying the fare.

Last week, at least 17 citations were issued to people who got on board without buying a ticket.

A spokesperson for QLINE says fare dodgers face up to 90 days in jail or up to a $500 fine. The fare-evasion enforcement began about three wees ago.

The rail line did offer free rides for several months after launching last May.