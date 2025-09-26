Detroit's Sister Pie named one of the most 'essential & influential' restaurants of past 2 decades

A Detroit bakery has been named one of the most influential restaurants of the past two decades.

Eater published its list of "The all-time Eater 38," calling it "the most essential – and influential – restaurants in America of the past 20 years.

Sister Pie, in Detroit, was the only Michigan mention on the list.

Watch below: Sister Pie making 'temporary, necessary' changes in June amid challenging times

"Founder Lisa Ludwinski came up at the nexus of a pie-infused, Recession-era rise of artisanal baking fueled by spots like Four & Twenty Blackbirds and Milk Bar in New York (both on her resume) before taking her serious baking chops (and scrappy ingenuity) back to Michigan in 2012. Salted maple, apple-sage-Gouda, and sour cherry pies and rosy strawberry galettes fully embraced the local terroir; awards and a cookbook deal followed," Eater wrote.

Earlier this summer, Sister Pie Owner Lisa Ludwinski said the bakery was taking a summer interlude in the midst of challenging times.

She spoke to us, saying COVID-19 pandemic hit hard and they have been struggling to recover every since.

"At the beginning of 2025, it became clear that something really radical had to happen in order for us to kind of climb back," Ludwinski said.

Watch below: Sister Pie Owner Lisa Ludwinski talks about the business taking a break