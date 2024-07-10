Detroit's Standby cocktail bar teams up with celebrity chef Matty Matheson from 'The Bear'

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Matty Matheson, a celebrity chef who has several restaurants and also stars on the hit FX show "The Bear" is teaming up with a Detroit restaurant and bar.

Standby, a modern cocktail bar located in The Belt in downtown Detroit, announced that it teamed up with Matheson to debut a new menu. The new menu will launch in late July.

Matheson has several restaurants under the Our House Hospitality brand in Ontario, a food company called Matheson Food Company and a cookware brand.

He has continued his growth by playing Neil Fak in the award-winning show "The Bear." He was part of the two-time SAG Award nominee ensemble cast.

The new menu at Standby will include steak fries au poivre, Alabama BBQ grilled wings, coconut shrimp and jerk mayo and more.

He grew up in Canada and spent time in Fort Erie, Ontario, which is just west of Buffalo.

“I grew up in a border town, and I loved it,” Matheson said in a press release. “I would go over to Buffalo to eat at old diners and hot dog stands or watch punk shows. I believe that Detroit and Buffalo share many similarities: both are quintessentially American, working-class cities renowned for their storied food culture. I have a lot of respect and admiration for cities like that, and I’m excited to add to the fold of what makes Detroit such an iconic city.”

Joe Robinson, the operating partner at Standby, said in the release that they want to embrace change and make bold moves.

"We're absolutely thrilled to be partnering with Matty and his incredible team, not only for their culinary talents but also because they're genuinely wonderful people," Robinson said in the release.