Detroit's Taco Huey & Rose's featured in New York Times' 50 favorite restaurants in the US for 2026

Two Detroit restaurants have been named to the New York Times' list of "The Restaurant List 2026" that features "our 50 favorite places in America right now."

Rose's, which reopened last summer on Detroit's east side, and Tacos Huey in Southwest Detroit, were both named to the list.

Molly Mitchell originally opened as Rose's Fine Foods but it closed in 2023 before reopening as Rose's in 2025. The menu features a Polish focus, and includes things like Polish Nachos, local kielbasa, "Pomidory i Ogórki," piergi and much more.

"The latest iteration of Molly Mitchell’s delightful diner on the Motor City’s East Side has traded breakfast and lunch services for dinner. The burger, which is served on slabs of sourdough and has long been a favorite, is now joined by pierogi, kluski and kielbasa on this more Polish-inflected menu. Polish nachos unite two Midwestern powerhouses, potato chips and smoked whitefish, with a shower of pickles and trout roe and dollops of crème fraîche. Eating in this circa-1964 space, with its green walls and pink and orange curtains, feels a bit like having a meal in Grandma’s sunroom, but the wax-drenched candlesticks standing watch like peacocks and the colorful bouquets plucked from the parking lot garden out back keep it fresh and modern," Sara Bonisteel wrote for The New York Times.

Tacos Wuey is also a new restaurant that opened last year from Chef Eddie Vargas.

"Eddie Vargas moved from Jalisco, Mexico, to the United States as a young boy, first to Los Angeles and then Detroit. The menu at Tacos Wuey, Mr. Vargas’s first restaurant, reflects Mexican cuisine’s often idiosyncratic evolution on U.S. soil. The birria recipe comes from his father, Jose, and is deployed in unconventional ways: stuffed inside egg rolls and quesadillas and, most memorably, as the basis for ramen, complete with a dark consomé. You’ll find housemade salsa macha on the menu — sometimes made with cranberries or hibiscus — and also on the tables, as you would chile crisp in a Sichuan place. Spoon some over the lard-fried chicken Milanese served with spaghetti verde, a home-cooking classic that’s finding a new audience at this highly personal restaurant in Southwest Detroit, also known as Mexicantown," Brett Anderson wrote for The Times.