3 seriously injured in plane crash in Ray Township, MCSO say

RAY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — Macomb County Sheriff's Office confirm an aircraft crash at the municipal airport near Indian Trail, north of 27 Mile Road in Ray Township.

Police say, the plane was attempting to take off and was approximately 75 feet off of the ground when the crash occurred. One dog missing at this time.

The three people onboard sustained severe injuries and burns. All have been taken to the hospital. The dog that was aboard the plane is missing.

Chopper 7 is enroute to the scene of the crash.

Macomb County Sheriff's Office is currently investigating the crash.

The story is developing and we will provide updates as soon as they are made available.

