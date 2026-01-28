DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Detroit Fire Department is currently battling two fires on the city's west side, with the department telling us that one person was injured in one of the fires.

Both fires broke out around the same time on Wednesday morning, with one breaking out in the 4200 block of Sturtevant and the other in the 14000 block of Trinity Street.

Watch video from the scene of the Sturtevant fire

DFD battling two morning fires on Detroit's west side, 1 person transported to hospital

A spokesperson with the Detroit Fire Department says that one person was hospitalized in the fire on Sturtevant.

The cause of both fires is under investigation at this time.

This is a developing story. We will update this article with more details as we learn more.