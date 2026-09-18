DIA announces return of annual Ofrendas exhibition for el Día de Muertos

The Detroit Institute of Arts announced that its annual Ofrendas exhibit celebrating el Día de Muertos will return later this month.

The DIA said this year's exhibition features ten ofrenda altars created by artists from communities across Michigan.

The exhibition invites people to experience el Día de Muertos traditions through the altars that honor loved ones, plus installations that highlight cultural, social and community themes.

According to the DIA, the exhibition was developed in partnership with the Consulate of Mexico in Detroit, the Southwest Detroit Business Association, and the Mexicantown Community Development Corporation.

"Every ofrenda in this exhibition carries a story of a life, a family, or a tradition," said Julie McFarland, executive director of public affairs & community engagement at the DIA. "This year's 10 altars show the depth of talent and passion our artists and community partners bring to this exhibition, and we're honored to highlight this tradition at the DIA. We hope every visitor who walks through the museum this fall takes time to experience this special exhibition."

This year's artists are:



Marlon Lara and Yoselin Serrano, Consulate of Mexico in Detroit | Passion & Futbol – Manuel Lapuente

Arnisha T. Smith | Sankofa: Herencia

Jenni Souter | From This Side of the Bridge: Marigold Bridge to Mictlan Portal - Dual Ofrendas for Frida, Mom, and My Dog

Vittoria Katanski | Studente del Mondo, Insegnante per Tutti

Doris DeMarco | Recuerdos de ellas/ Memories of Them

Franklin Eugenio Forbes II | Papi Recuerdo

Nathan Chavez | Frutas del Trabajo: We Carry Their Stories

Carla Milch |Legacy of Love, Giving and Strength

Rachel Robert | Jose Piedad Lozoya

Norbella Aguilar | Ofrenda for Tomás Peña #MENTALHEALTHMATTERS

The ofrendas exhibition will e paired with family-friendly programing, including drop-in workshops like Sugar Skulls on Friday, Oct. 23 from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. and Paper Flowers in the Artmaking Studio on Friday, Oct. 2 from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

The DIA will also host an artist talk on Sunday, Nov. 1, the closing day.

