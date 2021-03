(WXYZ) — The Detroit Institute of Arts is temporarily closing for the next week due to a surge in COVID-19 cases in Michigan.

In a post on social media, the DIA said it would close from Saturday, March 27 through Friday, April 2, due to rising cases and the spread of new variants.

The more-transmissible B.1.1.7 variant is spreading throughout Michigan and the state has the second-most cases in the country.

The museum opened in July 2020 after being closed for two months.