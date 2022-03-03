DIA Inside|Out Program returns in May; Here’s where you can find masterpiece replicas in metro Detroit

(WXYZ) — The Detroit Institute of Arts announced Thursday that the Inside|Out Program is returning for its twelfth season with 26 communities participating.

The program helps to bring reproductions of DIA masterpieces to outdoor venues across the area. This year’s locations stretch throughout Wayne, Oakland and Macomb counties.

The installations will be coming in May and stay on view through early November. According to the DIA, each community will display four to 10 reproductions.

Here’s the full list of participating communities:

Wayne County

Canton Township

Greektown, Detroit

Hamtramck

Lincoln Park

River Rouge

Rouge Park, Detroit

Osborn Neighborhood Alliance, Detroit

Wayne County Community College District

Willow Metropark in New Boston

Macomb County

Armada

Center Line

New Baltimore

Roseville

Warren

Freedom Hill County Park in Sterling Heights

Macomb Community College (South, Center, and East)

Wolcott Mill Metropark in Ray Township

Oakland County

Birmingham

Farmington and Farmington Hills

Holly

Southfield

Troy

West Bloomfield

Oakland Community College

Oakland County Parks

Indian Springs Metropark in White Lake

When locations are finalized, you’ll be able to view them on interactive maps that will be posted on the DIA’s website at dia.org/insideout.

