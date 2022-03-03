DIA Inside|Out Program returns in May; Here’s where you can find masterpiece replicas in metro Detroit

(WXYZ) — The Detroit Institute of Arts announced Thursday that the Inside|Out Program is returning for its twelfth season with 26 communities participating.
The program helps to bring reproductions of DIA masterpieces to outdoor venues across the area. This year’s locations stretch throughout Wayne, Oakland and Macomb counties.
The installations will be coming in May and stay on view through early November. According to the DIA, each community will display four to 10 reproductions.
Here’s the full list of participating communities:
Wayne County
- Canton Township
- Greektown, Detroit
- Hamtramck
- Lincoln Park
- River Rouge
- Rouge Park, Detroit
- Osborn Neighborhood Alliance, Detroit
- Wayne County Community College District
- Willow Metropark in New Boston
Macomb County
- Armada
- Center Line
- New Baltimore
- Roseville
- Warren
- Freedom Hill County Park in Sterling Heights
- Macomb Community College (South, Center, and East)
- Wolcott Mill Metropark in Ray Township
Oakland County
- Birmingham
- Farmington and Farmington Hills
- Holly
- Southfield
- Troy
- West Bloomfield
- Oakland Community College
- Oakland County Parks
- Indian Springs Metropark in White Lake
When locations are finalized, you’ll be able to view them on interactive maps that will be posted on the DIA’s website at dia.org/insideout.