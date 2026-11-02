Dick's House of Sport opens in Novi with grand opening celebration this weekend

The first-ever Dick's House of Sport in Michigan officially opened to the public last week, and has grand opening celebrations this weekend.

See inside the store in the video below

Go inside the new Dick's House of Sport in Novi

It's opening in the former Sears location, which closed in 2019, and is about 100,000 square foot space.

It features indoor experiences including golf simulators, a rock wall and a batting cage. Outside, there's a turf field and a track for people to play different sports.

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The grand opening weekend will take place Nov. 6 through Nov. 8, and feature appearances by Chris Webber and Amon-Ra St. Brown on Friday and Bryce Underwood on Sunday.

Other experiences include a mystery gift card, a soccer ball giveaway for kids, gear customization at the expression lab and more.

Other experiences inside House of Sport include a Collectors Clubhouse, which features trading cards, autographed memorabilia and more, plus House of Cleats, a 360-degree display with over 300 cleats in more than 2,000 styles.

You can learn more about the grand opening celebration here.

Check out photos below.

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