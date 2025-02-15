Did It My Way, new luxary cigar bar and restaurant, opens in downtown Detroit

DETROIT (WXYZ) — It’s a brand-new day in downtown Detroit as the city welcomes a new luxury cigar bar and restaurant.

We were invited inside Did It My Way Cigar and Wine Bar as they held a grand opening Friday night welcoming guests.

WXYZ

The business offers fine cigars, dining and spirits along with world-class hospitality.

It’s located at the Fort Street entrance of the historic Penobscot Building, with globally inspired dishes.

WXYZ

The name of the business pays tribute to legendary singer Frank Sinatra.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held earlier in the day on Friday.

