Did It My Way, new luxary cigar bar and restaurant, opens in downtown Detroit

It’s a brand-new day in downtown Detroit as the city welcomes a new luxury cigar bar and restaurant.
We were invited inside Did It My Way Cigar and Wine Bar as they held a grand opening Friday night welcoming guests.

The business offers fine cigars, dining and spirits along with world-class hospitality.

It’s located at the Fort Street entrance of the historic Penobscot Building, with globally inspired dishes.

The name of the business pays tribute to legendary singer Frank Sinatra.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held earlier in the day on Friday.

