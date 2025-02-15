Did It My Way, new luxary cigar bar and restaurant, opens in downtown Detroit

DETROIT (WXYZ) — It’s a brand-new day in downtown Detroit as the city welcomes a new luxury cigar bar and restaurant.
We were invited inside Did It My Way Cigar and Wine Bar as they held a grand opening Friday night welcoming guests.
The business offers fine cigars, dining and spirits along with world-class hospitality.
It’s located at the Fort Street entrance of the historic Penobscot Building, with globally inspired dishes.
The name of the business pays tribute to legendary singer Frank Sinatra.
A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held earlier in the day on Friday.