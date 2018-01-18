Did you catch the 'light pillars' in metro Detroit this week?

(WXYZ) - Did you see more interesting lights in the sky this week? It wasn't a meteor this time, but still fascinating.

This atmospheric optical phenomenon, known as light pillars, were observed in the sky near White Lake Tuesday night.

The weather conditions have to be just right for a light pillar to appear, which is usually in colder climates due to the temperatures required for such a sight. Light pillars appear in the form of a vertical band of light and extends above and/or below a light source. Artificial lights from the ground, like streetlights, reflect off of the tiny ice crystals suspended in low or mid level clouds. The color of the pillar will match the color of the light on the ground.

Light produced from the setting sun or the moon can also spark this phenomenon, which are known as solar pillars or moon pillars.

