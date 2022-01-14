Did you know you can be tracked by Apple Airtags? Dearborn police shares safety advisory video

DEARBORN, Mich. (WXYZ) — From Tiktok to Facebook posts, many people have become more aware of how Apple Airtags can be used for tracking.

The Dearborn police have released a public safety advisory video about these Apple Airtags and how they are being used illegally to track individuals and target vehicles for potential theft.

According to the police department, these Airtags have been found behind license plates, between and underneath car seats, and in personal items such as purses. Dearborn police state that Dodge Charges are frequently targeted.

If you are an iPhone user, your device should alert you if an Apple Airtag is tracking you. These Airtags connect through a Bluetooth signal on your iPhone. Android users can download the Apple Tracking Detect app to alert you about Apple Airtags.

Dearborn police say if you're alerted about an Airtag in your surrounding area or if you think someone is following you, immediately call 911.

