Dierks Bentley headlining 2018 99.5 WYCD Hoedown

(WXYZ) - The annual 99.5 WYCD Hoedown is returning for its 36th year and this summer, it will feature Dierks Bentley as the headliner.

The show will take place on Friday, June 1 at DTE Energy Music Theatre. Bentley is bringing alone Brothers Osborne and Lanco who will both perform on the main stage.

On top of that, other artists include High Valley, Walker McGuire, Paulina Jayne, Tyler Rich and Jimmie Allen on second and third stages located in the DTE Parking Lot and in The Pine Tap, a beer garden sits on an expansive deck at DTE.

Tickets begin at $35 for the lawn and $74.75 and $94.75 for the pavilion go on sale Friday, Feb. 23 at 10 a.m. There are a limited number of four-pack lawn tickets at $59.75.

For more information, visit wycd.com/hoedown.