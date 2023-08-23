Digital equity nonprofit giving away free laptops in Detroit

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Dozens of Detroiters lined up near West 7 Mile Road and Stoepel Street Wednesday morning for a laptop giveaway at Human I-T.

The digital equity nonprofit is set to give away 50 laptops free of charge to five Detroiters every day for the next five days as a part of their grand re-opening event.

In order to receive the computer, you must be one of the first five people in line and qualify. Qualifications include veterans, people with disabilities and people who receive state or federal benefits like SNAP or free lunch programs.

"I got here at 6:45 am. I’m sleepy, I’m tired but it was worth it," said Cameron White who received a Chromebook Wednesday morning. "We came here three days in a row and today was the day I finally got the laptop."

White says he hopes the laptop will be the stepping stone he needs to support his family.

"For me personally, I’m going back to school so you know laptops are needed. When I heard about it, I had to jump on it. I need a laptop. Most people should have a laptop," said White.

Human I-T store manager Ed Jordan says they’ll also be giving away 5,000 $50 gift cards that can be used in store.

The giveaway is a part of an ongoing effort to bridge the "digital divide" in Detroit. The digital divide refers to the lack of accessibility to computers and internet broadband for families who are low income or live in areas where broadband connectivity is lacking.

While the disparity impacts people living in rural areas more frequently, it also impacts people living in urban centers. The city of Detroit was once ranked as the least connected large city in 2019.

According to an article from the Wilson Center, around 23 million people in the United States, do not use the internet. The article goes on to say 23% do not have access to a broadband connection at home.

"I think it’s important to compete in today's society. You really really need that. Everybody has a cell phone that connects you to the internet but when you have a device that has more power, that can do so many things like: create that resume, to check your resume, to put in that thing that you need for work, to send that email out," said Jordan. "It’s very, very important from college students all the way up to mom and pops."

Detroiters Robin and James Whitelaw were a part of the group lined up outside of the store Wednesday.

"Everything is going computer and sometimes you’re not able to buy one," said Robin as she stood next to her husband.

The Whitelaws say while they missed the giveaway Wednesday, they’ll be back at the store bright and early Thursday hoping to make the cut. Robin says she hopes to use the computer for church and accounting.

"I think it’s a great idea. There’s a lot of people who need them," said James Whitelaw.

The giveaway will continue through Monday August 28th including the weekend. The store will open their doors at 10:00 a.m. each day.

More information can be found on the nonprofits website, Instagram and Facebook page.