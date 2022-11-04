Watch Now
Digital lottery for 'Hamilton' in Detroit will offer $10 tickets to each show

HAMILTON and Philip National Tour – Company – Joan Marcus
Posted at 8:07 AM, Nov 04, 2022
(WXYZ) — The Tony Award-winning musical "Hamilton" is returning to Detroit this month, and with it comes the digital lottery with $10 tickets for each performance.

The show is playing at the Fisher Theatre from Nov. 15 through Dec. 14, and the lottery will have 40 tickets for each performance at $10.

According to Broadway in Detroit, the lottery will open on select dates for each week's performances.

  • WEEK 1: Lottery will be open at 10:00 AM Friday, November 4 and will close at 12:00 PM Thursday, November 10 for tickets to performances November 15 – November 20, 2022.
  • WEEK 2: Lottery will be open at 10:00 AM Friday, November 11 and will close at 12:00 PM Thursday, November 17 for tickets to performances November 21 - 23 & November 25 – 27, 2022.
  • WEEK 3: Lottery will be open at 10:00 AM Friday, November 18 and will close at 12:00 p.m. Tuesday, November 22 for tickets to performances on November 29 – December 4, 2022.

You can enter using the HAMILTON app, and the winner and non-winner notifications will be sent between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. every Thursday for the upcoming week's performances.

People who win will have two hours to claim their tickets, and then they can be picked up at will call 2 hours before the performance.

