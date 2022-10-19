Dilla Fest is coming to Detroit with Busta Rhymes, Nov. 4-5

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Dilla Fest is coming to Detroit November 4-5 to honor Detroit’s own J Dilla! Detroit-native and hip-hop pioneer J Dilla is most known for Slum Village, The Pharcyde, Soulquarians and more.

Dilla Fest will feature performances by headliner Busta Rhymes, Frank N Dank feat. Illa J and Dez Andrés.

“Frequent J Dilla collaborators and hometown heroes, Frank N' Dank, who will be joined by another local legend, and J Dilla's younger sibling, Illa J. Having collaborated with J Dilla through much of their respective careers, Frank N' Dank featuring Illa J are the perfect selections to honor the man at home. Finally, one of Detroit's most respected DJs and artists will be rounding things out, Dez Andrés,” said Dilla Fest organizers.

Dilla Fest: Detroit 2022 will be held November 4-5 at Russell Industrial Center located at 1600 Clay Street in Detroit.

For more information about Dilla Fest: Detroit 2022 or to purchase tickets, head to DillaFest.com.