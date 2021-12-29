Dingell addresses new voting district as she runs for reelection

(WXYZ) — Congresswoman Debbie Dingell is running for reelection as she has been servicing the 12th District of Michigan for many years.

As of Tuesday, the non-partisan redistricting committee has drawn a new map for legislative seats. A new district has been drawn and will no longer include the city of Dearborn.

"The vast majority of my current district, and approximately 60% of my current constituents, will fall within the newly drawn 6th District," says Dingell in a press release.

Dingell acknowledges the new communities she could be representing like Downriver, Ypsilanti, Ann Arbor, and Western Wayne. She writes, "I know this district and this district knows me. But there are many new voters in cities and towns across the new 6th District who I am excited to meet and get to know."

The new 6th District covers Downriver communities and all of Washtenaw County.

Michingan.MyDistricting.com created a map where you can see all of the districts in the area and comment about their rezoning.

Dingell reassures her current neighbors that she isn't going far. "You are my friends and family who have been with me in the good times and the difficult ones. That will never change," says Dingell.