‘Dip it for Kids’ adds giveback twist to Dairy Queen’s Free Cone Day

(WXYZ) — On Dairy Queen’s Free Cone Day this coming Monday, March 20, participating locations are also hosting “Dip it for Kids.”

The campaign is aimed at raising funds for cutting-edge health care equipment for pediatric patients at Corewell Health’s Beaumont Children’s.

People will be able to dip their free small vanilla soft-serve cone during Free Cone Day for $1 to go toward the cause.

That $1 along with any other donations from participating Southeast Michigan Dairy Queens will be distributed to Corewell.

The hard-shell coating flavors include chocolate, cherry, butterscotch and, churro.

According to Corewell Health, Dairy Queen stores in SE Michigan have raised more than $1.2 million for Corewell Health’s Beaumont Children’s since 2003.

To learn more, click here.