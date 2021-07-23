Disaster Unemployment Assistance available for those in Wayne & Washtenaw affected by floods

(WXYZ) — Residents in Wayne and Washtenaw counties whose employment was lost or affected by severe storms and flooding last month can now apply for Disaster Unemployment Assistance.

The assistance comes after President Joe Biden approved a major disaster declaration for the storms on Jun 25 and June 26.

Residents who were affect can apply for the assistance by Aug. 22, 2021.

To be eligible for DUA benefits under Presidential Disaster Declaration FEMA-# 4607 DR, individuals:

Must apply for regular unemployment insurance benefits;

Must not qualify for regular unemployment insurance benefits from any state;

Must be an unemployed or self-unemployed worker whose unemployment was caused as a direct result of the major disaster declared by the President;

Must be a U.S. national or a qualified alien;

Must have worked or was self-employed in, or was scheduled to begin work or self-employment in, one of the counties listed above; and

Must establish that the work or self-employment they can no longer perform was their primary source of income.

Other individuals eligible to apply for DUA are those who:

Can no longer work or perform services because of physical damage or destruction to the place of employment as a direct result of this disaster;

Cannot perform work or self-employment because of an injury caused as a direct result of this disaster;

Became the breadwinner or major support of a household because of the death of the head of the household as a direct result of this disaster; or

Cannot work or perform self-employment due to closure of a facility by the federal government as a direct result of this disaster.

People will need their Social Security Number and the name and address of their last employer or prospective employer. You have to prove you were employed or self-employed when the disaster occurred.