'Disc Golf Downtown' bringing 9-hole pop-up disc golf course to Eastern Market in August

The 2026 PDGA Professional Disc Golf World Championships are coming to metro Detroit in August, and as part of the celebration, there will be a pop-up disc golf course throughout Eastern Market.

"Disc Golf Downtown" is taking place Monday, Aug. 26 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. throughout Eastern Market in Detroit. The event is being put on by Ledgestone — a disc golf company, the PDGA Worlds, and Meantime on Cass — a bar in Midtown Detroit.

fans can register for the event, which costs $15, and gets you one premium event disc, and a raffle entry to a large pool of prizes.

Businesses across Eastern Market are participating in the event, including Full Measure Brewing, Eastern Market Brewing Company, Detroit City Distillery, Wabisabi Clothing Consignment, Aunt Nee’s Chips and Salsa, Pietrzyk Pierogi and Casamara Club Sodas.

People can check in at Full Measure Brewing to receive the disc and the map. The 9-basket course navigates throughout Eastern Market and ends at Eastern Market Brewing Company.

"This event is to help showcase Downtown Detroit as a destination for the World of Disc Golf," organizers said in the post.

You can learn more and register on the event's website.

2026 PDGA Professional Disc Golf World Championships take place at Kensington Metropark between Aug. 26-30.