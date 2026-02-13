Disney on Ice: Mickey's Search Party comes to Detroit this weekend

(WXYZ) — If you're looking for some family fun in Detroit this weekend, Mickey Mouse and all of his friends are taking over Little Caesars Arena.

Disney On Ice is bringing "Mickey's Search Party" starting Friday and going through Sunday.

You'll join Mickey, Minnie, Donald and Daisy Duck, Goofy and all of their other pals on the ice. Be prepared to sing along to popular Disney tunes while embracing the magic of world-class ice skating.

The show follows Mickey Mouse and his friends as they follow Captain Hook's treasure map to find Tinker Bell. During the search, the encounter Miguel from "Coco," Elsa and Anna from "Frozen," Buzz, Woody and Jessie from "Toy Story" and many more.

There are six shows this weekend at 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. on Friday, 11 a.m., 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Saturday, and then 11 a.m. on Sunday.

Our Brittany Toolis was live from Little Caesars Arena all morning long on Friday, talking with those who are part of the show. You can see her interviews in the video below.

Disney on Ice: Mickey's Search Party comes to Detroit