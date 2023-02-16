Disney on Ice, Paczki Party and Mardi Gras celebration coming to Detroit this weekend

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Disney on Ice and Valentine's Soul Jam will keep people entertained in metro Detroit this weekend.

Black History Month celebrations will continue, and Winter Blast Royal Oak returns.

Here's a list of seven things to do in the D:

Black History Month Celebration



Saturday 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Pontiac Public Library at 60 E. Pike Street in Pontiac

Pontiac Public Library is celebrating Black History Month with an event this weekend highlighting African American authors. The authors — Diana Carter, Darliss Bachelor, Keshia Kirksey, Natasha Davis, Voncile Campbell and Melanie Martin — will present their books. There will be vendors. A jazz violinist will perform from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. There will also be giveaways and refreshments.

Celebrate Black History Month & Black Futures



The month of February from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Henry Ford Museum of American Innovation at 20900 Oakwood Boulevard in Dearborn

This month at the Henry Ford museum, Black history and Black futures will be celebrated during special events. On Friday at 7 p.m., a documentary, "Black Power MixTape 1967-1975," will show archival footage of civil rights activists. On Saturday between 1:30 p.m. and 3 p.m., metro Detroit-based gospel duo McClenon and Mann will perform.

Disney on Ice



Thursday 7 p.m. and Friday, Saturday and Sunday 11 a.m., 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Little Caesars Arena at 2645 Woodward Avenue in Detroit

Disney on Ice will take families inside a magical adventure of "Frozen" and "Encanto." Fans will hear their favorite songs as they watch world-class skating and aerial acrobatics.

Mardi Gras at Valade



Friday 4 p.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday noon to 9 p.m. and Sunday noon to 7 p.m.

Robert C. Valade Park at 2670 Atwater Street in Detroit

New Orleans-style Mardi Gras is coming to Detroit this weekend with a Caribbean carnival. Big heads, steel pan drums, second line parades and more will take over Valade Park.

The Paczki Party



Saturday 10 a.m.

Detroit City Distillery at 2462 Riopelle Street in Detroit

Detroit City Distillery is hosting a Paczki Party. Riopelle Street will be shut down so people can party both inside and outside. There will be food from Hamtown comrades, Srodek's and Pietrzyk Pierogi. Pączki Day Vodka will be featured as Jotown performs live music.

Valentine's Soul Jam



Friday 7 p.m.

Fox Theatre at 2211 Woodward Avenue in Detroit

This weekend at Fox Theatre, performances by R&B soul stars The Whispers, Heatwave, Bloodstone and The New Stylistics will be featured, giving fans a chance to enjoy their music. Doors open an hour before the event starts.

Winter Blast Royal Oak

