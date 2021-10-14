Disney's 'The Lion King' returning to Detroit Opera House in 2022

(WXYZ) — Disney's hit musical "The Lion King" is returning to The Detroit Opera House early next year.

The show will open Thursday, Jan. 27 and run through Feb. 20, 2022. There will be matinee and evening performances on Saturday and Sunday and no performances on Mondays.

Face masks will be required for those attending the event, and proof of full vaccination is required for entrance or a proof of a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours.

Tickets for the show go on sale Friday, Oct. 22 at 10 a.m. at Ticketmaster.com, the Broadway in Detroit box office or by phone.