Dittrich Furs announces closure after 132 years in business in Detroit

DETROIT (WXYZ) — After more than a century serving Detroit, Dittrich Furs announced it is closing this spring as the family has made the decision to retire.

According to the Dittrich website, they were founded on Feb. 21, 1893 by Emil Dittrich, a furrier from London, who opened a small wholesale shop on Witherall near Trapper's Alley.

The business is now in its fifth generation of family retail. It moved to the Fisher Arcade on Woodward Ave. and then in 1928 moved to its third location on Grand River. It moved to its current location on Third Ave. in 1965.

"After much reflection, the Dittrich family has made the decision to retire and focus on the health and well-being of our family. This decision marks the closing of a remarkable era, one filled with relationships, traditions, and memories we will always cherish," the post on Facebook from Dittrich Furs said.

Their commercial is known around Detroit with a woman riding a horse, and also inspired a spoof on the Comedy Central show "Detroiters."

According to the post on social media, the store will close on April 30, and they will be holding a retirement liquidation sale.

"We are profoundly grateful for the loyalty, trust, and friendship you have shown us over these many decades. Serving this community has been our esteemed privilege, and Dittrich Furs will forever remain a part of Detroit’s history because of you," the post reads.