Divine Child wrestling coach charged for child sex abuse

Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy has charged Dearborn Divine Child High Schools’ wrestling coach, Brandon Phillip Fenzel, 24, of White Lake, for soliciting sexually explicit photographs from one of his 15-year-old male students.

The student, a member of the wrestling team, alleges Fenzel asked him to send sexually explicit photos in exchange for marijuana.

After a thorough investigation by the Dearborn Police Department’s Special Operations and Narcotics Units led to the arrest of Fenzel on June 15. The investigation also revealed that Fenzel is also employed as a teacher at Orchard Lake St Mary’s Preparatory School in Orchard Lake.

“After being made aware of the allegations, investigators worked swiftly to gather evidence and apprehend this individual to safeguard our youth,” said Dearborn Police Chief Issa Shahin.

The Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office has charged Brandon Fenzel with four counts of child sexually abusive activity and four counts of computer/internet – communicating with another to commit a crime.

Fenzel was arraigned Saturday before Honorable Judge Mark Somers of the 19th District Court and issued a $500,000.00 cash bond.

Fennel’s next court appearance will be on July 1 at 8:00 am for a probable cause conference. A preliminary examination is scheduled to take place on July 8.

The Dearborn Police Department asks any additional victims or witnesses to contact the Dearborn Police Department. If you wish to remain anonymous, please call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.